Owlet, the Connected Nursery Ecosystem, Provides Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, recently disclosed 2020 financial results and provides a recap of recent corporate activity.

“Over 1.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to be their partner since we first started selling the Owlet Smart Sock in 2015. 2020 was a pivotal year all around for Owlet, including the release of the next generation Smart Sock, with great results both financially and with customer satisfaction,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The release of our new online platform Dream Lab and continued growth of the Owlet Cam in 2020 were tremendous accomplishments and additional catalysts for the momentum we are bringing into 2021.”

“Owlet is well positioned to capture the trend of healthcare moving to the edge, a move that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year. The Company’s products provide parents with accurate, real-time data about their babies in the comfort of their own home,” said Lior Susan, Founding Partner of Eclipse Ventures and Owlet’s Chairman. “Enthusiastically embraced by users, Owlet’s products are fast becoming indispensable components of the modern, connected nursery, and offer parents a peace of mind not previously available to the average consumer. The company’s strong revenue growth in 2020 demonstrates a convergence of Owlet’s high-quality product and robust market demand. We are committed to continuing to enhance our products as part of our ongoing goal to provide parents with a better understanding of their baby’s needs.”

About Owlet

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

