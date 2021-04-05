 
Intersect ENT Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021   

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced that Anthony Vernon has resigned from the Intersect ENT Board of Directors on March 31, 2021. Mr. Vernon has served on the Intersect ENT Board since 2015 and is resigning to pursue other interests. Subsequent to Mr. Vernon’s resignation, the Intersect ENT Board today appointed Elisabeth Sandoval-Little to the Company’s Board. Both changes are effective immediately.

“Tony has provided expert guidance to Intersect ENT and his impact fostering the growth of our company cannot be overstated,” said Thomas A. West, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intersect ENT. “On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors, and Intersect ENT’s management team, I would like to thank Tony for his dedicated and valued service to the Company.”

“We are pleased to welcome Elisabeth to the Intersect Board,” said Mr. West. “Elisabeth is an accomplished commercial executive with more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and specialty therapeutics industries at both large market-leaders and development-stage companies. She has worked with products at all stages of the product lifecycle and her strong knowledge of the interplay between product and claims development and commercialization will be a great fit with Intersect ENT’s strategy and growth aspirations.”

“I am delighted to be joining Intersect ENT,” said Ms. Sandoval-Little. “With an established commercial presence, an expanding product base and a strong clinical program, this is an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to contributing to its future growth.”

Ms. Sandoval-Little currently serves as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry and is a member of the board of directors of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Vyne Therapeutics, Inc. She is also on the Board of privately-held Alastin Skincare. Ms. Sandoval-Little previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Alder Biopharmaceuticals. She was Chief Commercial Officer for Kythera Biopharmaceuticals and spent 23 years at Allergan in a variety of commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Ms. Sandoval-Little began her career in research and development at Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon division. Ms. Sandoval-Little holds an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Biology from the University of California, Irvine.

