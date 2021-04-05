Advent Technologies CMO Chris Kaskavelis to Address the Saudi Energy Meet Summit

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Advent Chief Marketing Officer Chris Kaskavelis will speak at the Saudi Energy Meet Virtual Expo and Summit on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Summit will bring together speakers from oil & gas, renewables, hydrogen, power, utilities and more on April 7-8 to discuss the future of energy post COVID-19 and progress towards reaching renewable energy goals.

Dr. Kaskavelis will discuss Advent’s patented high-temp membrane technology for fuel cells that allows automotive, aviation, maritime and power generation industries to access Advent’s ‘Any Fuel, Anywhere’ option – a robust, long-lasting, low-cost fuel cell product that succeeds in extreme environments.