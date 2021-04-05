Advent Technologies CMO Chris Kaskavelis to Address the Saudi Energy Meet Summit
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Advent Chief Marketing Officer Chris Kaskavelis will speak at the Saudi Energy Meet Virtual Expo and Summit on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Summit will bring together speakers from oil & gas, renewables, hydrogen, power, utilities and more on April 7-8 to discuss the future of energy post COVID-19 and progress towards reaching renewable energy goals.
Dr. Kaskavelis will discuss Advent’s patented high-temp membrane technology for fuel cells that allows automotive, aviation, maritime and power generation industries to access Advent’s ‘Any Fuel, Anywhere’ option – a robust, long-lasting, low-cost fuel cell product that succeeds in extreme environments.
Advent’s presentation will take place live at Day 2 of the Summit at 13:20 GMT +3. Registration to follow the program is found here: https://saudienergymeet.com/contact/.
About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators. For more information on Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at https://www.advent.energy/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005425/en/
