Verint Announces it Expects to Close $200 Million Investment from Funds Advised by Apax Partners on April 6th with a Conversion Price of $50.25

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today announced it expects the second tranche under the two tranche investment agreement with funds advised by Apax Partners (“Apax’) signed in December 2019 to close tomorrow, April 6, 2021, with a conversion price of $50.25. Following the closing, Apax will hold securities that are convertible into approximately 12.5% of Verint’s shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc., including statements regarding Verint’s current expectations and beliefs as to the pricing and closing of the offering and use of the proceeds thereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see Verint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings Verint makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

