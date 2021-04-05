Verint Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Concurrent Repurchase of Common Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today announced its intention, subject to market and other conditions, to commence an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (or up to $287.5 million in aggregate principal amount if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Upon conversion of the notes, Verint will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of notes to be converted and pay and/or deliver , as the case may be, cash, shares of Verint’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Verint’s common stock, at Verint’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any. The interest rate, conversion rate and certain other pricing terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering by Verint and the initial purchasers.