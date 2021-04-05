Verint Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Concurrent Repurchase of Common Stock
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today announced its intention, subject to market and other conditions, to commence an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (or up to $287.5 million in aggregate principal amount if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.
Upon conversion of the notes, Verint will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of notes to be converted and pay and/or deliver , as the case may be, cash, shares of Verint’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Verint’s common stock, at Verint’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any. The interest rate, conversion rate and certain other pricing terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering by Verint and the initial purchasers.
Verint intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the notes offering to pay the costs of the capped call transactions described below. Verint intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit facility, to repay certain amounts owing under interest rate swap agreements, to repurchase approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
In connection with the pricing of the notes, Verint expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or other financial institutions and/or their respective affiliates (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to Verint’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes at maturity and/or offset any cash payments Verint is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap based on the cap price. The cap price of the capped call transactions will be determined upon pricing of the notes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Verint expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.
