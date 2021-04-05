 
checkAd

Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 22:08  |  52   |   |   

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (866) 312-7299 five to 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070.

In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148265/d9aa7e7f41.

This call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Kilroy Realty’s website at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ....

A replay will also be available beginning April 29, 2021 through May 6, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10148265. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.6 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.2% occupied and 94.3% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 89.5% and 50.4%, respectively. In addition, KRC had six in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 89% leased.

Seite 1 von 3
Kilroy Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Kilroy Realty to Sell The Exchange on 16th for $1.08 Billion