XOMA Announces Offering of Depositary Shares and Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company’s Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per depositary share, subject to market and certain other conditions.  The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares in connection with the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the segregated dividend account and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions of milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., National Securities Corporation, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., and William Blair & Company are acting as joint book-runners for this offering.  Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Incapital LLC, and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 10, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2021.  The offering of these depositary shares will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement.  A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies.  The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas.  Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics.  The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

