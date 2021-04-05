 
QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference: 

Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through May 12, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10153920.

Webcast: 

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar RapidsCedar ValleyDes Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in IowaMissouriWisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett
President Vice President,
Chief Operating Officer Corporation Communications
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager
(309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006
tgipple@qcrh.com kgarrett@qcrh.com 

