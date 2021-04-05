 
checkAd

SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results for First Quarter 2021 and Increases 2021 Revenue Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

Provides Additional Financial Guidance for Pending Acquisition of 7D Surgical

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and provided updated revenue guidance for the full-year 2021. The Company also provided additional information regarding the expected financial impact of 7D Surgical in 2021 and 2022.

Preliminary and Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $41.5 to $42.0 million, reflecting a 17% to 18% increase in sales-per-day (to account for the one additional selling day in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2021) compared to the prior year period and a 15% to 16% increase, as reported
    • U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $37.1 to $37.5 million, reflecting an 18% to 20% increase in sales-per-day compared to the prior year period
      • U.S Spinal Implants revenue is expected to reflect a 28% to 29% increase in sales-per-day
      • U.S Orthobiologics revenue is expected to reflect an 11% to 12% increase in sales-per-day
    • International revenue is expected to be approximately $4.4 to $4.5 million, reflecting a 2% to 5% reported increase compared to the prior year period
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments at March 31, 2021 are expected to be approximately $88 million, and the Company had $20 million of debt outstanding under its credit facility

“We were pleased with how our revenue accelerated as the first quarter progressed,” said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the headwinds we faced in January and early February due to COVID restrictions on spine surgeries, we exceeded our own internal expectations for the quarter with strong results in March as those surgery restrictions eased. The proactive investments we made in deploying additional sets of our existing spinal implant systems, coupled with the four products we launched in the first quarter, helped to deliver strong results. We are excited by the potential to generate additional revenue growth from our anticipated combination with 7D Surgical.”

Seite 1 von 3
SeaSpine Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results for First Quarter 2021 and Increases 2021 Revenue Guidance Provides Additional Financial Guidance for Pending Acquisition of 7D SurgicalCARLSBAD, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
SeaSpine Appoints Google Executive and Healthcare Thought Leader to its Board of Directors
22.03.21
SeaSpine Announces Agreement to Acquire 7D Surgical