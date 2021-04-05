 
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data From Phase 1/2 SWORD-1 Study of RET Inhibitor TPX-0046

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:01   

  • Preliminary Clinical Activity Shown, With Tumor Regression in 4 of 5 TKI-Naïve Patients Including 2 Confirmed Partial Responses

  • Preliminary Clinical Activity Shown, With Tumor Regression in 3 of 9 TKI-Pretreated Patients

  • Across 6 Dose Finding Cohorts, Generally Well Tolerated Preliminary Safety Profile

  • Continued Dose Finding with Phase 1 Dose Expansion Planned

  • Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today reported initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 SWORD-1 study of its RET inhibitor drug candidate, TPX-0046.

The initial data from the Phase 1 dose finding portion of the study showed preliminary clinical activity, including objective responses and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Turning Point continues to evaluate doses and schedules to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose, and plans to revise the study protocol to include Phase 1 expansion cohorts at the recommended Phase 2 dose.
  
“RET-driven cancers affect nearly 10,000 patients annually in the U.S. and E.U., and patients who progress following treatment with a selective RET inhibitor remain particularly underserved,” said Alexander Drilon, M.D., chief, Early Drug Development Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “While we continue to evaluate TPX-0046, the initial preliminary data are encouraging, with a generally tolerable safety profile and early signals of activity.”

TPX-0046 Initial Clinical Data
Twenty-one patients enrolled in the study including 10 with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and 11 with medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) who were treated from December 2019 to the data cut-off date of March 10, 2021. Patients included those with RET-altered TKI-naïve NSCLC (n=3; all previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy) and MTC (n=2), and TKI-pretreated NSCLC (n=7) and MTC (n=9).  

All 16 TKI-pretreated patients were previously treated with a selective RET TKI and 9 patients (56%) were treated with more than 1 prior TKI. Ninety-one percent of patients (19/21) had a baseline ECOG performance score of 1, and nearly half (10/21) received 3 or more prior therapies.

Preliminary efficacy data by investigator assessment was available for 14 evaluable patients with baseline measurable disease and at least one post-baseline assessment per RECIST v1.1, including TKI-naïve NSCLC (n=3) and MTC (n=2), and TKI-pretreated NSCLC (n=4) and MTC (n=5).

