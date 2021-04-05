Interpace Biosciences Announces New PLA Code and Medicare Reimbursement Increase for Proprietary Thyroid Assay, ThyGeNEXT

Parsippany, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG) announced today that Novitas, its Medicare Administrative Contractor, has agreed to recognize the new Proprietary Laboratory Analysis (PLA) code that specifically identifies ThyGeNEXT as a distinct test from any other test or service. PLA codes are an addition to the current procedural terminology (CPT) code set approved by the American Medical Association CPT Editorial Panel. PLA codes are alpha-numeric CPT codes with a corresponding descriptor for labs that want to more specifically identify their test. The new PLA code for ThyGeNEXT is 0245U and the reimbursement for this code remains $2,919, representing a significant price increase over the prior reimbursement level of $560. In December, 2020, Novitas issued a new local coverage determination (LCD) for ThyGeNEXT that reflects the test’s enhanced mutation panel. In 2020, Interpace processed approximately 15,000 ThyGeNEXT tests for over 700 physicians.



Further information regarding the billing and coding article related to this change is available on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) website under Biomarkers for Oncology (A52986). The change to the code will be officially published on-line when Novitas updates their website April 22nd, 2021.



According to Tom Burnell, President & CEO of Interpace, “This is an important milestone for our Company; it not only demonstrates the enhanced value that ThyGeNEXT provides physicians and their patients, but recognizes the enhancements made to the assay since it was first developed and launched.” He continued “This newly established code will also provide incremental financial value to the Company as we roll out the new code and its associated fee.”



About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer, as well as Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma. ThyraMIR is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR are covered by Medicare and Commercial insurers, with more than 280 million members covered.