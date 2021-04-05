 
Leading Environmental Specialist Nigel Jenvey to Join Natural Gas Services Group Board, Director Leslie Beyer Receives Key Energy Industry Award

05.04.2021   

NGS Board of Directors Creates Environmental, Social & Governance Committee

Midland, TX, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the "Company" or "NGS"), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, today announced the appointment of Nigel Jenvey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Jenvey will take the seat vacated by William F. “Frank” Hughes, Jr. who is retiring after over 17 years of service to the Company.

“I want to thank Frank for his dedicated and tireless service to the shareholders of Natural Gas Services Group,” said Stephen Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of NGS. “Frank has been an important member of the NGS governance team since I joined the company. His leadership, wisdom and efforts have been an important part of our success. While we will miss his counsel, we wish him well in retirement.”

Mr. Jenvey, currently the Global Head of Carbon Management at consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates, brings a wealth of experience in addressing environmental issues related to the energy industry. Prior to joining Gaffney, Mr. Jenvey spent four years at BP as the company’s carbon solutions manager. He also led similar efforts at Maersk Oil and served in various roles at Royal Dutch Shell, including the CO2 storage project leader in Shell’s EOR Center of Expertise. He began his career as a petroleum engineer at Texaco in 1995. Mr. Jenvey holds degrees in mining management from the University of Leeds and petroleum engineering from the Imperial College in London.

“We welcome Nigel to the NGS Board of Directors and look forward to tapping his knowledge and experience as the Company continues to develop a robust ESG program that serves the interests of all stakeholders,” Taylor said. “Nigel’s tenure addressing key environmental and energy transition issues through new technologies inside major international oil companies and, more recently, in his consulting role assisting companies with carbon capture programs will be invaluable in our continued efforts to optimize our environmental initiatives.”

In connection with Mr. Jenvey’s appointment, the Company has created a standing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Committee of the Board of Directors, which Mr. Jenvey will chair. The committee will play an important role in developing company policies to address these critical issues.

Mr. Jenvey will stand for election to the Board at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Director Leslie Beyer Receives Energy Sector Leadership Award

