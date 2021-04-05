HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As discussed during HTG’s earnings conference call on March 25, the company believes its full year 2021 revenue could grow 30% to 40% over 2020 levels as it navigates a resurgence of COVID-19, which impacted the first quarter and is expected to continue to impact at least the first half of 2021. HTG expects to report unaudited total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 of approximately $1.4 million, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities of approximately $30.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

“After seeing many of our customers begin to return to work in the fourth quarter of 2020, we were cautiously optimistic that we were starting to pull out of the COVID-19-related revenue impact that we experienced throughout most of 2020. However, a second round of COVID-19-related closures, especially in Europe, have again impacted our core business, delaying planned studies and product sales,” said John Lubniewski, CEO of HTG. “While we remain confident in the main drivers and underlying demand for our products, and still believe that full year 2021 revenue could grow 30% to 40% over 2020 levels, we believe regional and company level closures will continue to add turbulence to our revenue recovery throughout the first half of 2021.”

Mr. Lubniewski continued, “We continue to see a fundamental macro trend of personalized medicine driving an increased use of biomarkers, especially RNA-based biomarkers. We believe our technology continues to be an ideal tool to address deployable alternatives for measuring gene expression, advance clinical trials, and lower false discovery rates in preclinical screening. We plan to continue to focus on diversifying our customer base and further expanding into markets outside of oncology for sales of existing HTG EdgeSeq products. In addition, we are in the final development phase of our planned transcriptome panel and the related Early Adopter Program, which we believe will move us toward our planned commercial launch in the third quarter of 2021.”