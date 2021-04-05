 
checkAd

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:03  |  34   |   |   

TUCSON, Ariz., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

As discussed during HTG’s earnings conference call on March 25, the company believes its full year 2021 revenue could grow 30% to 40% over 2020 levels as it navigates a resurgence of COVID-19, which impacted the first quarter and is expected to continue to impact at least the first half of 2021. HTG expects to report unaudited total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 of approximately $1.4 million, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities of approximately $30.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

“After seeing many of our customers begin to return to work in the fourth quarter of 2020, we were cautiously optimistic that we were starting to pull out of the COVID-19-related revenue impact that we experienced throughout most of 2020. However, a second round of COVID-19-related closures, especially in Europe, have again impacted our core business, delaying planned studies and product sales,” said John Lubniewski, CEO of HTG. “While we remain confident in the main drivers and underlying demand for our products, and still believe that full year 2021 revenue could grow 30% to 40% over 2020 levels, we believe regional and company level closures will continue to add turbulence to our revenue recovery throughout the first half of 2021.”

Mr. Lubniewski continued, “We continue to see a fundamental macro trend of personalized medicine driving an increased use of biomarkers, especially RNA-based biomarkers. We believe our technology continues to be an ideal tool to address deployable alternatives for measuring gene expression, advance clinical trials, and lower false discovery rates in preclinical screening. We plan to continue to focus on diversifying our customer base and further expanding into markets outside of oncology for sales of existing HTG EdgeSeq products. In addition, we are in the final development phase of our planned transcriptome panel and the related Early Adopter Program, which we believe will move us toward our planned commercial launch in the third quarter of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results TUCSON, Ariz., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported certain preliminary financial results for the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Full Year 2020 Results
16.03.21
HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 25