 
checkAd

Maravai LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter Revenues and Income From Operations Range

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:05  |  55   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai or the Company) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today provided preliminary unaudited revenue and Income from Operations estimates for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, the Company expects to report total revenues of approximately $148 million for Q1 2021, an increase of 190% compared to Q1 2020 and a sequential increase of 50% compared to Q4 2020. These preliminary results exceed the Company’s most recent guidance provided on March 2, 2021, which projected Q1 2021 sequential revenue growth over Q4 2020 in the range of 30% to 35%. The Company has not yet completed its financial close process for the first quarter of 2021; however, the Company expects Income from Operations ranging between $80 million to $100 million for the quarter.

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company’s first quarter of 2021. The Company expects to report its completed financial results for the first quarter of 2021 in May 2021.

"Maravai’s strong momentum continued in the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the continued strength of our Nucleic Acid Production business,” said Carl Hull, Chairman and CEO. “I am very proud of the ways in which our extraordinary team, and our partners, continue to scale meaningfully to address the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to sharing our full financial results on our first quarter earnings release call scheduled for May 10,” added Hull.

Revenues by segment are expected to be:

    Three Months Ended March 31,        
in millions   2021   2020   $ Change   % Change
Nucleic Acid Production   $ 123.6     $ 30.5     $ 93.1     305 %
Biologics Safety Testing   17.6     14.3     3.3     23 %
Protein Detection   6.6     6.2     0.4     6 %
Total revenue   $ 147.8     $ 51.0     $ 96.8     190 %

Maravai intends to provide its full financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. Until that time, the preliminary revenue results described in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision. When the Company reports its first quarter results, it also expects to provide updated financial guidance for full year 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maravai LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter Revenues and Income From Operations Range SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai or the Company) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today provided preliminary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Maravai LifeSciences Offers End-to-End mRNA Production with the Launch of TriLink BioTechnologies' Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
1
Maravai LifeSciences - supplier und Auftragshersteller u.a. für mRNAs / BioNTech