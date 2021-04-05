 
checkAd

Quotient Limited Reports Further Enhanced Multimodal Capabilities of the MosaiQ Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:05  |  48   |   |   

  • Encouraging results from a study of its MosaiQ multiplex molecular disease screening (MDS) Microarray
  • MDS product progressing through development
  • Update regarding progress on the Company's MosaiQ expanded Immunohematology (IH) microarray
  • Commercial launch of Expanded IH together with already CE marked Initial SDS on track to be launched in Europe around year-end 2021

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today reported encouraging result from a study of its MosaiQ Multiplex Molecular Disease Screening (MDS) Microarray, and provided an update regarding progress on the Company's MosaiQ Expanded Immunohematology (IH) microarray.

MDS product progressing through development

The Company recently completed a study that measured the sensitivity of tests performed using its MosaiQ MDS microarray. The Company found the study results to be highly encouraging because they show sensitivity that is generally consistent with that of the most sensitive, widely available molecular disease screening tests.

Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, explained, "These recent results are important because they further validate our belief that our MosaiQ technology can offer a breadth of diagnostic tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms and will be transformative.”

The first commercially available MosaiQ tests will be for immunohematology (blood grouping), or IH; the second category of tests the company plans to offer will be for serological disease screening, or SDS, and the third category will be tests for molecular disease screening, or MDS. Key to implementing the Company strategy is the ability of MosaiQ to at least match the existing performance of automated platforms running each of these three separate categories of tests.

Mr. Mendéz added, “We are already well along in developing IH and SDS tests. These latest MDS test results lead us to believe that we are fully on track to delivering a single platform that will run all three categories of tests—something no other product in the market can do—and with that, improve workflow for customers. MosaiQ’s molecular diagnostic capability also offers opportunities beyond transfusion in the central laboratory market.”

Seite 1 von 3
Quotient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient Limited Reports Further Enhanced Multimodal Capabilities of the MosaiQ Technology Encouraging results from a study of its MosaiQ multiplex molecular disease screening (MDS) MicroarrayMDS product progressing through developmentUpdate regarding progress on the Company's MosaiQ expanded Immunohematology (IH) microarrayCommercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration