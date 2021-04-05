Quotient Limited Reports Further Enhanced Multimodal Capabilities of the MosaiQ Technology

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT ), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today reported encouraging result from a study of its MosaiQ Multiplex Molecular Disease Screening (MDS) Microarray, and provided an update regarding progress on the Company's MosaiQ Expanded Immunohematology (IH) microarray.

The Company recently completed a study that measured the sensitivity of tests performed using its MosaiQ MDS microarray. The Company found the study results to be highly encouraging because they show sensitivity that is generally consistent with that of the most sensitive, widely available molecular disease screening tests.

Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, explained, "These recent results are important because they further validate our belief that our MosaiQ technology can offer a breadth of diagnostic tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms and will be transformative.”

The first commercially available MosaiQ tests will be for immunohematology (blood grouping), or IH; the second category of tests the company plans to offer will be for serological disease screening, or SDS, and the third category will be tests for molecular disease screening, or MDS. Key to implementing the Company strategy is the ability of MosaiQ to at least match the existing performance of automated platforms running each of these three separate categories of tests.

Mr. Mendéz added, “We are already well along in developing IH and SDS tests. These latest MDS test results lead us to believe that we are fully on track to delivering a single platform that will run all three categories of tests—something no other product in the market can do—and with that, improve workflow for customers. MosaiQ’s molecular diagnostic capability also offers opportunities beyond transfusion in the central laboratory market.”