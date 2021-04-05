Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.05874 per unit, payable on April 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on April 15, 2021.



