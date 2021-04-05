 
S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021.

Share Class   Ticker   Amount Per Share
Class A Shares   SBN   $0.03375
Preferred Shares   SBN.PR.A   $0.04375


To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

