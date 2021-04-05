Assurant to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the earnings release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Alan B. Colberg, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations, will review first quarter 2021 results during the call.