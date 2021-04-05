Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced preliminary revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and updated its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance. Subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, Illumina expects to report first quarter 2021 revenue of approximately $1,085 million, compared to $859 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% for the quarter. For fiscal year 2021, Illumina now expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 25%-28% compared to fiscal year 2020.
The company’s record preliminary revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by:
- Record orders of approximately $1.4 billion in the quarter and sequencing revenue growth of approximately 28% compared to the prior year period
- Sequencing consumables growth of approximately 25% compared to the prior year period demonstrating the solid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the strength of our core business. Most customers are now at or above pre-COVID activity levels. COVID-19 surveillance revenues for sequencing consumables were approximately $20 million in the quarter
- Sequencing instrument growth of approximately 120% compared to the prior year period, reflecting strong performance across all instrument categories. The mid-throughput category achieved another record quarter in placements. Some customers built additional capacity for COVID-19 surveillance work and accelerated instrument purchases, which resulted in approximately $35 million of incremental instrument revenue in the quarter
“Our core business is exceptionally strong and growing ahead of our expectations. This is reflected in our outstanding preliminary first quarter revenue and, as a result, we are raising our 2021 revenue guidance,” said Francis deSouza, President and CEO. “We are seeing broad-based acceleration across our core clinical and research applications as more patients, physicians and researchers than ever access the benefits of next generation sequencing. In addition, we are experiencing increased demand for COVID surveillance globally due to the critical role that Illumina’s next generation sequencing technology plays in the fight against this pandemic.”
|Diskussion: Illumina
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare