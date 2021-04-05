Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced preliminary revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and updated its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance. Subject to quarter-end closing adjustments, Illumina expects to report first quarter 2021 revenue of approximately $1,085 million, compared to $859 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% for the quarter. For fiscal year 2021, Illumina now expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 25%-28% compared to fiscal year 2020.

The company’s record preliminary revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by: