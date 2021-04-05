 
Consolidated Communications Announces Repricing of Term Loan

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) (“Consolidated” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Consolidated Communications, Inc., completed a repricing of its existing term loan, due October 2027.

The Company entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement to refinance $999.9 million of its Term Loan B at LIBOR plus 3.50% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor. The repricing of the term loan reduced the combined interest rate margin and LIBOR floor by 1.5%.

This repricing of the Company’s term loan was executed in conjunction with the recent issuance of the Company’s $400 million, 5.000%, senior secured note offering, due 2028 (the “Notes Offering”). As previously announced, net proceeds of the Notes Offering were used to repay a portion of the term loan. The repayment was applied to the remaining amortization payments in direct order of maturity, thereby eliminating approximately $14 million in annual amortization through the life of the loan.

The repricing, combined with the recent Notes Offering, is expected to reduce annual cash interest by approximately $18 million per year. The term loan maturity date is October 2027. All other material provisions under the credit agreement remain unchanged.

“With current, favorable capital market conditions and strong support from lenders, we were opportunistic with the issuance of the $400 million of new senior secured notes and with the repricing of our secured term loan,” said Steve Childers, chief financial officer of Consolidated Communications. “We’re very pleased with the outcome, which we estimate will result in $18 million in annual cash interest savings while also eliminating approximately $14 million in annual term loan amortization. We believe that this action will further enhance our already strong cash and liquidity position to further support our fully funded fiber build plans.”

The Company is updating its 2021 guidance for cash interest expense to be in a range of $130 million to $135 million. The previous outlook for cash interest expense was a range of $142 million to $152 million.

The Company completed a global refinancing in October 2020. Giving effect for these transactions, a summary of our current capital structure is as follows:

  • a five-year revolving credit facility of $250 million
  • a secured term loan in the aggregate amount of $999.9 million due 2027
  • senior secured notes totaling $1,150 million due 2028, of which:
    • $750 million aggregate principal at 6.5%
    • $400 million aggregate principal at 5.0%

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC was the lead arranger for the term loan refinancing and Morgan Stanley Co. LLC was the lead book runner for the bond offering.

