Vyant Bio Announces Newly Appointed Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is a new force in drug discovery, focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery of therapeutics for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company. Its newly formed Board of Directors comes from the disciplines of drug discovery and development, pharmaceuticals, and life science strategy and finance. The new board members bring decades of experience and leadership to help guide the Company in its focus on innovative and market leading drug discovery.

The Company is led in the executive suite by Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Ping Yeh, Chief Innovation Officer and Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. Joining Mssrs. Roberts and Yeh on the newly formed board are:

John Fletcher, our Board Chair, bringing over 30 years of strategy and financing experience across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to the board. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fletcher Spaght, Inc., a consulting firm that provides growth-focused strategy assistance to client companies. Since 2001, Mr. Fletcher has also served as the Managing Partner of Fletcher Spaght Ventures, a venture capital fund. Mr. Fletcher is the Chair of Vyant Bio’s Board of Directors.

Joanna Horobin M.B., Ch.B., an accomplished drug developer and biotech leader with over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector. Dr. Horobin currently serves as the Chair of the Board of iOnctura SA, a privately-held oncology company and as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: KYMR), Nordic Nanovector ASA (Oslo: NANO), and Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA). Dr. Horobin has held multiple C-suite roles in biotech companies in the US, most recently as the Chief Medical Officer at Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) and was also the Chief Executive Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX).

Marcus F. Boehm, Ph.D. co-founded and is currently Chief Scientific Officer of Escient Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously, he was a Co-Founder of Receptos, Inc. where he served as Chief Technology Officer until its acquisition by Celgene Corporation. In 2001, Dr. Boehm was a founding member of Conforma Therapeutics Corporation, which was acquired by Biogen Idec. Dr. Boehm started his industry career with Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 1991 where he held various positions with progressing responsibility.

