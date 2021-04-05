 
checkAd

CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:29  |  90   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will host an investment community webcast which is rescheduled one day later on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Management will provide a full update to its stockholders on Company activities, including recent COVID-19 initiatives and information concerning its active trials in COVID-19, NASH and cancer.

Management will provide approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/ ...

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until May 7, 2021.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
mmulholland@cytodyn.com


Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7 VANCOUVER, Washington, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:05 Uhr
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share Without Warrants to Accelerate Manufacturing of Leronlimab Inventory
12:00 Uhr
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours After First Injection of Leronlimab and Released 3 Days Later
01.04.21
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on April 6 to Provide a Full Update on Its Activities
01.04.21
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with the Objective to Duplicate or Surpass 82% Survival Benefit with P-Value of 0.0233 Originally Achieved from Two Weeks of Treatment in CD12 Trial Wi
31.03.21
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CYDY
30.03.21
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically Significant P-Value of 0.0233 Amongst Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
29.03.21
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 days on ECMO; Case Study Published in Journal of Translational Autoimmunity
29.03.21
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
22.03.21
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CYDY
18.03.21
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected Regulatory Filings with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:53 Uhr
27.186
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
03.03.21
2
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data fo