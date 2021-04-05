Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Successfully Completes Sixth Flight, Including First Payload Release from Internal Weapons Bay

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS ), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that the Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with Kratos Unmanned Systems Division and Area-I, successfully completed the XQ-58A Valkyrie’s sixth test/demonstration flight and first release from its internal weapons bay on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Successful operation of the internal weapons release system/function along with further aerodynamic envelope increases continues to assert the incredible capability and cost-per-performance value of the low-cost attritable XQ-58A Valkyrie. Additionally, this unique and key mission function success adds an exclamation point to the 30-month development of the Valkyrie system by the Kratos and AFRL team, which resulted in a pre-production system with substantial operational capability, not simply a proof-of-concept flight demonstrator.”

This test demonstrated the ability to launch a small, unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) from the internal weapons bay of the XQ-58A. Kratos, Area-I and AFRL designed and fabricated the SUAS carriage and developed software to enable release. After successful release of the ALTIUS-600 SUAS, the XQ-58A completed additional test points to expand its demonstrated operating envelope.

“This is the sixth flight of the Valkyrie and the first time the payload bay doors have been opened in flight,” said Alyson Turri, demonstration program manager. “In addition to this first SUAS separation demonstration, the XQ-58A flew higher and faster than previous flights.”

This test further demonstrates the utility of affordable, high performance unmanned air vehicles.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie system, developed by Kratos Unmanned Systems Division in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on the Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program, is a low-cost, multi-mission, runway-independent unmanned air vehicle (UAV) capable of long-range flights and high-subsonic speeds intended to support a variety of defense mission applications. In addition to the Valkyrie’s extreme survivability and adaptability, as part of the Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio, it is designed to break the escalating cost trajectory of tactically relevant aircraft.