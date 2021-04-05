 
ProQR Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares with Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021   

LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,846,154 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. All of the shares were offered by ProQR. The closing included the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 2,076,923 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $103.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. 

Citigroup and Evercore ISI acted as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Stifel and Cantor acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.  JMP Securities acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the offered ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2018, which was declared effective on November 19, 2018.  A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to”, “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ProQR’s control, including risk and uncertainties related to the inherent uncertainty in therapeutics development and the severity and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations. Applicable risks also include those that are included in ProQR’s prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC for the offering, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include ProQR’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent SEC filings. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.:

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
skiely@proqr.com
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 430 7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
 Cherilyn Cecchini, MD
LifeSci Communications
T: +1 646 876 5196
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

 











