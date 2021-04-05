Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDIU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 5, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, completed on February 12, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “XPDIU,” and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “XPDI” and “XPDIW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Barclays and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 9, 2021.