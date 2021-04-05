Vaxcyte to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.