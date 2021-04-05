 
NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, which is subject to market and other conditions. The Company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock.

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds of this offering to its operating partnership in exchange for Class A limited partnership units in the operating partnership and the operating partnership intends to use approximately $13.0 million of the net proceeds to repay borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility that were drawn after December 31, 2020 to fund acquisitions of properties and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisition of properties in the Company’s pipeline.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is serving as capital markets advisor in connection with the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies, Attention Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; and Stifel, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, telephone: (855) 300‐7136, email: SyndProspectus@stifel.com; Fax: 443.224.1273.

A registration statement on Form S-11, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NETSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing, and expected use of proceeds of the offering, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital markets conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and the global economy, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-11. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

