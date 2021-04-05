G2 Goldfields Clarifies “Due Bill” Trading Dates for Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“ G2 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) wishes to clarify the dates for the “due bill” trading procedures set out in its news release dated March 31, 2021. In order to accommodate the trading and clearing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, the G2 common shares will commence trading on a “due bill” basis effective from the opening of markets on April 7, 2021 rather than April 8, 2021. The change was necessary since the proposed spin-out of the Company’s Sandy Lake property into a wholly-owned subsidiary of G2, S2 Minerals Inc. (“ S2 ”), by a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “ Arrangement ”) will have an effective time of 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on the closing date, which is expected on April 9, 2021. The other dates and details referred to in the news release dated March 31, 2021 remain unchanged.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of G2 Goldfields Inc. and party to the arrangement agreement with G2 pursuant to which G2 proposes to spin-out its Sandy Lake project in Canada. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. Upon completion of the Arrangement, S2 will beneficially hold a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the “Weebigee Joint Venture” claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc. It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: d.noone@g2goldfields.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the effective date of the Arrangement and “due bills” trading dates. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.