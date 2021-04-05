 
Hofseth BioCare ASA NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, on 23 April 2021 at 13:00 CET.

All shareholders are encouraged to submit a voting proxy to the chairman of the board in lieu of attending the Annual General Meeting in person, due to the ongoing situation with spread of Covid-19. The general meeting will be conducted as briefly as possible, and representation of the Company's Board of Directors and management will be kept to a minimum.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting was sent to the shareholders on 31 March 2021, and unfortunately this stock exchange notice was not sent concurrently. Please find the notice to the Annual General Meeting attached.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:
HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Mumbai, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


