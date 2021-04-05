 
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the commencement of a public offering of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are offering 15,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock.

Maravai will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Maravai LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter Revenues and Income From Operations Range
Maravai LifeSciences Offers End-to-End mRNA Production with the Launch of TriLink BioTechnologies' Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services

Maravai LifeSciences - supplier und Auftragshersteller u.a. für mRNAs / BioNTech