The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS ) securities during the period from July 22, 2020, through February 25, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 26, 2021 Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) and Culper Research (“Culper”) released commentary on SOS, claiming that the Company was an intricate “pump and dump” scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto rigs to create an illusion of success.

On this news, SOS’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price declined by $1.27 per ADS, or approximately 21.03%, to close at $4.77 per ADS on February 26, 2021.

