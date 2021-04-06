 
INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Canoo Inc. (“Canoo” or the “Company”) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GOEV) securities during the period from August 18, 2020 through March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) that Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; (3) that, contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo Holdings”) was an electric vehicle company that touted a “unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.” It has announced a delivery vehicle (to launch in 2022), pickup truck (to launch in 2023), and van, all of which are built on the same underlying technological platform. The Company was formed by a business combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company) and Canoo Holdings Limited in December 2020.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo revealed that the Company would no longer focus on its engineering services line, which had been touted in the SPAC merger documents just three months earlier and formed the basis of Canoo’s growth story. On this news, the price of Canoo shares declined by $2.50 per share, or approximately 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you acquired Canoo securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Canoo - EV-Unternehmen mit großem Wachstumspotential!
