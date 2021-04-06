CI Global Asset Management Announces Unitholder Approval of ETF Mergers and Investment Objective Changes, and Related Estimated Reinvested Distributions

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that unitholders have approved proposals to merge five ETFs and to change the investment objectives of another four ETFs. The proposed changes were announced on February 1, 2021, approved at unitholder meetings held on April 1, 2021, and will be implemented after the close of business on or about April 16, 2021.

CI GAM also announced distributions (the “Estimated Reinvested Distributions”) for the merging ETFs. In all cases, the Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about April 16, 2021 to unitholders of record on that date.