ION announces preliminary first quarter 2021 results, an extension to participate in its Rights Offering and Exchange Offer to April 12th, and waiver of 95% Minimum Tender Condition

HOUSTON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company” or “ION”) today announced that the Company expects to report first quarter 2021 revenues of approximately $14 million. The Company’s cash balance at March 31, 2021 is expected to be approximately $34 million, including net revolver borrowings of $21 million. Total liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and remaining available borrowing base capacity under the revolving credit facility, is expected to be approximately $39 million at quarter end. Despite continued near-term market challenges, backlog increased for the third consecutive quarter to approximately $21 million, primarily due to the Company’s strategic entry into the 3D new acquisition multi-client market. ION expects to recognize the majority of this backlog during the second and third quarters as its Mid North Sea High program progresses this summer.

“While our first quarter revenues were negatively impacted by lower multi-client data sales, we saw increasing client activity towards quarter end, providing new evidence of pent up demand for data by E&P customers to support portfolio rebalancing,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first quarter results reflect previously noted near-term uncertainty, however, we continue to believe our U-shaped recovery thesis starting in the back half of the year remains intact. In addition, oil prices improved considerably since the start of the year, generally a leading indicator of increased client spending.”

Extension to Participate in Rights Offering and Exchange Offer

The Company also announced today an extension of its previously announced Rights Offering by two business days to accommodate multiple requests for additional time for shareholders to subscribe. The Rights Offering will now expire immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 12, 2021. The previously announced Exchange Offer will likewise be extended by two business days to expire immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 12, 2021. Rights holders who want to participate in the Rights Offering should contact their financial advisor for the timing and procedures to exercise their subscription rights as far in advance of April 12, 2021 as is practical. Holders of ION’s existing 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Old Notes”) who want to participate in the Exchange Offer should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer at the contact information provided below.

