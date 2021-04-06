 
Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing of $40 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: ACBAU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 4,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "ACBAU" beginning tomorrow, April 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ACBA" and "ACBAW," respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Brookline Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers in the offering. 

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 5th Ave, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in the gaming and e-commerce sectors in the Greater China, Japan and Southeast Asia regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Eugene T. Wong

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited

+852 9086 7042




