Dubai's Ellington Properties and Al Hilal Homes launch high-end villas in The Palm Jumeirah to meet lifestyle aspirations of international investors

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellington Properties, Dubai's design-led property developer, has signed an agreement, valued at about US$82 million, with Al Hilal Homes, a leading real estate brokerage firm, to offer premium homes in Dubai. The elegantly designed villas are located in The Palm Jumeirah, one of the most sought-after destinations for investors from across the world.

Dubai is today a preferred destination for global investors, highlighted by its world-class infrastructure, access to excellent education choices and a modern healthcare system. There is also strong demand from investors, particularly from China, for villas in The Palm Jumeirah.

As per the agreement, Ellington Properties will expand its Villa Collection at The Palm Jumeirah, the world's prestigious man-made island. These impeccably designed signature villas blend style and exceptional quality, and add to the four beachfront villas by Ellington Properties on The Palm Jumeirah, launched in 2018 and sold for over US$20 million.

Elie Naaman, CEO - International, Ellington Properties, said: "Dubai is the ideal destination for those who seek a luxury lifestyle. With growing interest from affluent global investors, we are now adding a limited selection of villas to our Villa Collection through our partnership with Al Hilal Homes. These homes meet the lifestyle choices of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who have an affinity for seaside living and prefer an upmarket and design-led lifestyle."

Jaouad Bouhannouch, CEO, Al Hilal Homes, said: "Ellington Properties has set a distinctive niche in the market through their design-led and award-winning residential developments. Partnering with them to develop the one-of-its-kind luxury villas in Palm Jumeirah further adds to our portfolio of exclusive projects in Dubai."

Established in 2013, Al Hilal Homes specialises in luxury lifestyle communities and is recognised as a reliable brokerage firm, offering well-informed advice to its vast network of clients in Dubai.

Offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, the Villa Collection homes feature five bedrooms, private infinity swimming pool, garden, and outdoor seating area. The contemporary architecture and distinctive design of the villas will assure investors a balanced indoor and outdoor lifestyle.

Chinese investors looking for more information can visit Ellington Properties' online platform in Mandarin or reach out to the dedicated team of Mandarin-speaking sales and customer service professionals via phone +86 4000 1000 81.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480786/An_artist_interpretation_of_Palm_Villa_by_Ellington_Properties.jpg