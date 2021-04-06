 
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s (OTC Pink: EDVR) total assets equaled $390 million, reflecting substantial growth from December 31, 2019 of $265 million, or 211%. Total deposits equaled $246 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $146 million or 145% from year end 2019, and total loans equaled $282 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $181 million or 179% from December 31, 2019. Between March and August of 2020, the Bank originated over 850 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $175 million. At year end, total PPP loan balances equaled $118 million. The fees recognized from the origination of PPP loans significantly increased revenue, and ultimately enabled the Bank to achieve profitability.

Year End Financial Results ($000)

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Change

Total Assets

$390,030

 

$125,421

 

$264,609 (211%)

Total Loans

$281,779

 

$100,871

 

$180,908 (179%)

Total Deposits

$246,478

 

$100,750

 

$145,728 (145%)

Total Equity

$26,843

 

$17,569

 

$9,274 (53%)1

Net Income (YTD)

$1,416

 

($3,339)

 

$4,755

1 Change in Total Equity includes net proceeds from the secondary capital offering of just under $8 million.

For the full detailed financial statements covering the Bank’s operating results, please refer to the call report filed with the FDIC at https://www7.fdic.gov/idasp/advSearchLanding.asp (Enter Endeavor Bank name and click search).

