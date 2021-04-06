Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s (OTC Pink: EDVR) total assets equaled $390 million, reflecting substantial growth from December 31, 2019 of $265 million, or 211%. Total deposits equaled $246 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $146 million or 145% from year end 2019, and total loans equaled $282 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $181 million or 179% from December 31, 2019. Between March and August of 2020, the Bank originated over 850 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $175 million. At year end, total PPP loan balances equaled $118 million. The fees recognized from the origination of PPP loans significantly increased revenue, and ultimately enabled the Bank to achieve profitability.

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change

Total Assets $390,030 $125,421 $264,609 (211%)

Total Loans $281,779 $100,871 $180,908 (179%)

Total Deposits $246,478 $100,750 $145,728 (145%)

Total Equity $26,843 $17,569 $9,274 (53%)1

Net Income (YTD) $1,416 ($3,339) $4,755

1 Change in Total Equity includes net proceeds from the secondary capital offering of just under $8 million.

For the full detailed financial statements covering the Bank’s operating results, please refer to the call report filed with the FDIC at https://www7.fdic.gov/idasp/advSearchLanding.asp (Enter Endeavor Bank name and click search).