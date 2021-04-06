Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s (OTC Pink: EDVR) total assets equaled $390 million, reflecting substantial growth from December 31, 2019 of $265 million, or 211%. Total deposits equaled $246 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $146 million or 145% from year end 2019, and total loans equaled $282 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $181 million or 179% from December 31, 2019. Between March and August of 2020, the Bank originated over 850 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $175 million. At year end, total PPP loan balances equaled $118 million. The fees recognized from the origination of PPP loans significantly increased revenue, and ultimately enabled the Bank to achieve profitability.
Year End Financial Results ($000)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Change
Total Assets
$390,030
$125,421
$264,609 (211%)
Total Loans
$281,779
$100,871
$180,908 (179%)
Total Deposits
$246,478
$100,750
$145,728 (145%)
Total Equity
$26,843
$17,569
$9,274 (53%)1
Net Income (YTD)
$1,416
($3,339)
$4,755
1 Change in Total Equity includes net proceeds from the secondary capital offering of just under $8 million.
For the full detailed financial statements covering the Bank’s operating results, please refer to the call report filed with the FDIC at https://www7.fdic.gov/idasp/advSearchLanding.asp (Enter Endeavor Bank name and click search).
