ATOS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Atos SE on Behalf of Atos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Atos SE (Other OTC: AEXAY) on behalf of Atos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Atos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release stating that the auditors gave a “qualified opinion” . . . with respect to two U.S. legal entities that represent 11% of 2020 consolidated sales and require additional diligence. In particular, the auditors found that “internal weaknesses in connection with the accounting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 have led to several accounting errors and the risk of controls being overridden”. The company stated that it had engaged outside companies to investigate and that these procedures were unable to provide the auditors with sufficient evidence that the company’s financial statements were free of material misstatement in the required timeframe.

On this news, the company’s stock price fell as much as 10% on April 1, 2021, to close at $13.78 per share.

