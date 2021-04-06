Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Atos SE (Other OTC: AEXAY) on behalf of Atos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Atos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release stating that the auditors gave a “qualified opinion” . . . with respect to two U.S. legal entities that represent 11% of 2020 consolidated sales and require additional diligence. In particular, the auditors found that “internal weaknesses in connection with the accounting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 have led to several accounting errors and the risk of controls being overridden”. The company stated that it had engaged outside companies to investigate and that these procedures were unable to provide the auditors with sufficient evidence that the company’s financial statements were free of material misstatement in the required timeframe.

On this news, the company’s stock price fell as much as 10% on April 1, 2021, to close at $13.78 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atos shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

