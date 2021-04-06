 
5G Future Forum opens call for new members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

Leading global wireless providers adding members to further drive adoption of 5G and MEC specifications

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G Future Forum, the global industry group focused on driving rapid adoption of 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (“MEC”), today announced their call for new members, specifically targeting mobile network operators. The application period begins on April 6, 2021. 

The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) was established in January 2020 by América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone to develop 5G interoperability specifications to accelerate the delivery of 5G and MEC solutions around the world.

The 5G Future Forum focuses on the global service delivery and the interoperable availability specifications to improve speed to market for developers and multinational enterprises working on 5G-enabled solutions. The Forum’s work will support development of public and private marketplaces to enhance developer and customer access to the global 5G ecosystem, and facilitates sharing of global best practices in technology deployment.

In August of 2020 5GFF publicly released abstracts of its technical specifications for “MEC Experience Management” and “MEC Deployment.” The six member companies have adopted and continue to refine these specifications as they deploy 5G and MEC into their respective networks to deliver new, innovative 5G services in an efficient, seamless, and assured manner.

New members will gain access to existing specification documents and the opportunity to contribute technical input as additional specifications are developed. Network operators interested in joining the 5GFF should visit https://www.vodafone.com/business/5g-future-forum by April 26th, 2021.

Executive Quotes:

“The 5G Future Forum has made important progress in developing specifications that are accelerating the 5G and MEC ecosystems,” said Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon. “We look forward to welcoming new members to 5GFF, as wider adoption of the specifications will benefit our customers and the entire industry.”

“Edge computing will be a catalyst for innovation across industries, delivering new solutions and allowing businesses to rethink how they work,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business. “To truly unlock this important part of the 5G ecosystem, ease of use across geographies and devices is vital. New members of the 5G Future Forum will help to continue the progress toward this goal.”

Zeit
05.04.21
Verizon Business Launches BlueJeans Telehealth for Better Connected Health
05.04.21
Verizon Business Brings Private Mobile Edge Compute to Enterprise Customers with AWS
01.04.21
Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive ink 5G innovation partnership
01.04.21
Verizon signs its first European Private 5G deal with Associated British Ports
31.03.21
You broke your phone, so Verizon is breaking the rules
27.03.21
3 Warren-Buffett-Aktien gegen den Crash
27.03.21
4 Value-Aktien, die Milliardäre gerade nachkaufen
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
25.03.21
Verizon Communications to report earnings April 21, 2021
25.03.21
Verizon Look Forward study reveals lifestyle changes driven by COVID-19

Zeit
09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im