Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, VLA2001

  • VLA2001 was well tolerated with no safety concerns identified
     
  • In the high dose group :
     
    • IgG seroconversion rate of 100%
       
    • Neutralizing antibody titres at or above levels generally seen in convalescent sera.

Saint-Herblain (France), April 6, 2021Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced positive data for Part A of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Based on this data, the Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial by the end of April 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

In study VLA2001-201, three dose levels of VLA2001 (low, medium, high), based on a schedule of two doses with vaccinations three weeks apart, were evaluated in 153 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years.

VLA2001 was generally safe and well tolerated across all dose groups tested, with no safety concerns identified by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board. There were no statistically significant differences between dose groups and no differences between first and second vaccinations in terms of reactogenicity. The majority of Adverse Events (AEs) were mild or moderate and only two subjects reported severe solicited AEs (headache and fatigue). All solicited AEs were transient. Only 17.6% of unsolicited AEs up to day 36 were considered related to the vaccine and no severe unsolicited AEs were reported. No serious related AEs were reported.

VLA2001 was highly immunogenic with more than 90% of all study participants developing significant levels of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein across all dose groups tested. Seroconversion Rates (SCR) for S-protein binding IgG antibodies were 89.8% in the medium dose and 100% in the high dose group. Two weeks after completion of the two dose schedule, Geometric Mean Fold Rise (GMFR) from baseline were 26 in the medium dose and 86 in the high dose group.

Of note, the IgG antibody response was highly correlated with neutralization titres in a micro-neutralization assay (MNA50) (r=0.79, p<0.001).

VLA2001 induced a dose dependent response with statistically significant higher Geometric Mean Titres (GMTs) for both IgG and neutralizing antibodies in the high dose group compared to the low and medium dose groups. In the high dose group, the GMT of neutralizing antibody titres measured two weeks after completion of the two-dose schedule was at or above levels for a panel of convalescent sera (GMT 530.4 (95% CI: 421.49, 667.52)).

