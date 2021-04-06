 
World premiere set with luxury watch NFT auction

World premiere set with luxury watch NFT auction

To date, the NFT auction has already received a bid of 25 ethers (~$50,000) for the digital twin of Jean-Claude Biver's Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono ‘Special piece’ watch.

Jean-Claude Biver and WISeKey announce
the sale will be extended until April 30, 2021.

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/4 ...

This watch will be the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity.
This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space.

Geneva, Switzerland – April 6, 2021 - Jean-Claude Biver and Swiss cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) announce extension of the first historic NFT auction of a luxury watch until the end of April. The extended period of the NFT auction will kick-off on April 7, 2021 at 9.00 AM CET from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/ and will end on April 30,2021 at 6:00 PM CET.

The winner of the auction will take ownership of the digital twin of Jean-Claude Biver’s Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono “Special Piece” watch, a timepiece that served as a reference for tourbillons and complicated models released during his time at Hublot, while the physical watch will remain part of Biver’s personal collection.

Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, launched 12 years ago the first digital certification of a luxury watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIWx_Z6JdJA. They are now replicating this technology breakthrough with the use of digital identification combined with NFT to use the existing digital certificate of authenticity on the Hublot watch and checking and creation of a digital twin with its correspondent NFT.

Seite 1 von 2
