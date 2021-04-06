Santhera Commences Convertible Bond Exchange Offer and Continues to Seek Votes on the Bondholders' Resolution



Pratteln, Switzerland, April 6, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) gives an update on the restructuring of its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds and the options from which bondholders may choose.

As from today, April 6, 2021, holders of Santhera's outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the 2017/22 Bonds) are able to accept the exchange offer that Santhera had announced on March 25, 2021, subject to applicable offer restrictions. The exchange offer is open for acceptance until Monday, April 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CEST, unless extended by Santhera. The interim results of the exchange offer are expected to be published on April 20, 2021. If Santhera declares the exchange offer successful, an additional acceptance period is expected to begin on April 21, 2021, and end on April 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CEST.