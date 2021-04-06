 
Beter Bed enables customers to sleep better and healthier with innovative technologies from Philips

Starting this month, Beter Bed, the market leader in bedding in the Benelux, and Philips have teamed up to develop high-tech solutions that use highly sensitive sensors to measure and enhance sleep quality. Beter Bed leads the way in using innovative products to improve sleep. The alliance with Philips is consistent with Beter Bed's mission to help customers sleep better and healthier.

Sleep better, live better

Beter Bed aims to raise consumer awareness of the benefits of a good night's sleep. In December last year, the sleep specialist launched its “Sleepy Heads” campaign under the motto "Sleep Better, Live Better". More than 2,000 sleep studies have been conducted in recent years. They all show that good quality sleep has a positive effect on health and well-being.

From technology to insight to better sleep

The new smart technologies under development will promote a good night's sleep but they can also yield many valuable insights on the subject. One example, the Snoring Relief Band, is designed to alert you even before you start snoring. Worn around the chest, the small sensor uses clinically proven technology to detect when you are laying on your back and vibrates gently to encourage you to turn on your side. Another product is the Wake-up Light, which not only helps you wake up refreshed, but also helps you fall asleep feeling relaxed.

"Our aim is to encourage our customers to get a good night's sleep by choosing the right sleep products. These innovations allow us to go a step further and improve our product range by incorporating the latest high-tech advances. Our purpose is to help consumers sleep better and wake up feeling fit and relaxed," explains Cyril van Seumeren, Category Management Director at Beter Bed. "We’re proud to take the next step in accomplishing our goals by partnering with Philips. Philips is at the forefront of health technology and, like Beter Bed, is committed to improving people's health."

Beter Bed and Philips share a mission based on the cornerstone of "Health & Well-being". While Beter Bed wants to help everyone sleep better so that they can lead healthier and happier lives, Philips’ aim is to use innovation to make the world healthier and more sustainable.

Sleep: the foundation of health
John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding: “By focusing continuously on innovation and incorporating technology into our products, we are consistently improving our performance in the expanding bedding market, and our market share continues to grow. Customers choose Beter Bed, even now when shops are only open by appointment.”

High-tech home innovations

Philips uses advanced technologies and has considerable expertise in clinical applications, allowing it to anticipate the need for integrated solutions. By partnering with Philips, Beter Bed will be able to expand
and further optimise its range of sleep products.


About Beter Bed Holding
 Beter Bed Holding N.V.  is a sleep specialist operating in the European retail, wholesale and B2B sectors, providing the very best beds and sleep products at affordable prices to match the unique needs of every customer. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

At year-end 2020, Beter Bed Holding N.V.’s 151 stores generated revenue of over € 222 million, with approximately 15% share of online revenue.

Beter Bed Holding has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam with security code BBED NL0000339703 since December 1996.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

