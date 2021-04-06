 
BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau

06.04.2021, 07:30  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau

06.04.2021 / 07:30
BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau

- Acquisition of a scaffolding company with an attractive market position in the Rhine-Neckar and Rhine-Main regions

- Previous owners settle succession in the company through this transaction

- The strategic add-on strengthens BPG and its expansion strategy

- Fourth AURELIUS' add-on acquisition in recent months already

Munich / Wandlitz / Bobenheim-Roxheim, April 6, 2021 - BPG Building Partners Group GmbH ("BPG Group"), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), has acquired the business operations of GSB Gerüstbau Bobenheim-Roxheim GmbH ("GSB Gerüstbau"). GSB Gerüstbau is a scaffolding and scaffolding rental company based in Bobenheim-Roxheim; the company generates sales of c. EUR 8 million and employs c. 50 people. The acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau is part of the growth strategy of BPG Group and further increases the Group's market coverage in Germany. The transaction is in line with AURELIUS's overall strategy of strengthening portfolio companies through selective add-ons and synergies in a sustainable and growth-oriented manner.

Thanks to many years of experience and high-quality standards, GSB is a reliable partner for demanding construction projects in the Rhine-Neckar and Rhine-Main regions. The business areas include, among others, facade scaffolding, room scaffolding, slab scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, and construction hoists.

The company maintains an advantageous regional market position and has established long-standing customer relationships with commercial and public-sector clients. GSB Gerüstbau will be integrated into BPG Group as an independent subsidiary and thus continue to operate as "GSB Gerüstbau".

Subsequent to the acquisition, BPG Group and the management of GSB Gerüstbau will jointly implement changes in the corporate structure, resulting from the succession in the company and strengthen the positioning as a regional scaffolding contractor. BPG Group will strengthen GSB Gerüstbau by providing operational know-how, administrative resources, scaffolding materials, and its partner network. The additional resources and long-standing customer relationships enable GSB to offer a broader range of scaffolding and construction logistics services and grow the company further.

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
06.04.2021 / 07:30

07:30 Uhr
