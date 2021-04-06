Study reported in BMC Gastroenterology demonstrates significantly better performance characteristics of Epigenomics' liver cancer panel compared to the current standard of care for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients with liver cirrhosis

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Study results/Study Study reported in BMC Gastroenterology shows significantly better performance characteristics of Epigenomics' liver cancer panel compared to the current standard of care for the early detection of HCC 06.04.2021 / 07:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Epigenomics next generation sequencing (NGS) liver cancer panel plus alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) had a sensitivity of 68% at a specificity of 97% compared to the current standard of care (ultrasound and AFP) of 63% sensitivity and 84% specificity

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the leading cause of death in patients with cirrhosis, particularly due to lack of early detection

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), April 6, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that a study recently published in BMC Gastroenterology shows that the Epigenomics new liver cancer panel represents a new and valuable alternative for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer, HCC) in cirrhotic patients.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG, commented: "HCC is in the top 10 of most common cancers in both men and women worldwide, occurring in approximately 4.5 million U.S. adults. In addition, HCC is considered the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths world-wide with more than 780,000 deaths annually. However, early detection offers a good chance of curative treatment. The performance of the currently recommended surveillance methods, however, are suboptimal, as are the low participation rates in surveillance. In this respect, we are very pleased with the results of the study, as it demonstrates that our liver cancer panel can address the significant clinical need for novel minimally invasive testing to aid in the detection of HCC at an early stage, and thus save lives."