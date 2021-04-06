 
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Trading Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Q1-21 Orders of € 327 Million, Up 108% versus Q4-20 and 176% vs. Q1-20

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (“the Company” or "Besi"), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today provided a trading update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Orders for Q1-21 reached a record of € 327 million, an increase of € 170 million, or 108%, versus the € 157.3 million recorded in Q4-20 and an increase of € 208 million, or 176%, versus Q1-20. For the six-month period ending March 31, 2021, orders aggregated € 484 million, an increase of 121% versus the comparable six-month period comprising Q4-19 and Q1-20.

Order strength in Q1-21 reflected a surge in demand across all Besi’s product groups and end user markets. There was particular strength in demand for high end smart phone applications associated with new product introductions offering 5G enhanced features and functionality. In addition, there was significant order growth for automotive applications versus Q4-20 and increased demand for high end logic devices used in high performance computing applications such as AI and data centers. Bookings during the quarter also included initial orders for Besi’s hybrid bonding systems from industry leading customers.

Revenue and operating profit for Q1-21 are anticipated to be within prior guidance for the quarter in terms of revenue, gross margin and operating profit. Besi will report its full results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on April 30, 2021.

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY Nasdaq International Designation) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

