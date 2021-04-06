 
checkAd

Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2020 Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 08:00  |  93   |   |   

Oslo, 6 April 2021 - Adevinta ASA has released its 2020 Annual Report. It is available on www.adevinta.com/ir, and a printed copy may also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: press@adevinta.com.

Reflecting on 2020, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, said: 

“Our top priorities throughout the year were to ensure our marketplace sites remained fully operational, to engage and support our users and customers, and to protect the health and safety of our employees.

“While we started the year with strong positive momentum, the Covid crisis changed the business environment dramatically in all our markets. However, recovery was encouragingly swift in many parts of our operations, and we achieved a robust performance in extremely challenging circumstances.

“There have also been some key strategic decisions, which will continue to guide and support our development in 2021 and subsequent years. The Board and Management Team have built a firm foundation for Adevinta to ensure we have the vision, people, and resources to pursue opportunities for growth as we evolve as a larger organisation. 

“The trends that support the development of a digital economy are accelerating, and we see strong growth opportunities along with an increasing need for efficient online solutions, and more convenient digital user journeys. Professional users are rethinking their operating models and demanding more efficient digital content and advertising solutions. I believe online classifieds marketplaces will play a larger role in the lives of individual consumers too.

“In July 2020, we were very excited to announce the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group. Upon completion, this acquisition will transform Adevinta into a globally scaled pure-play online classifieds leader, with unparalleled scale in technology and talent. Adevinta will have leading market positions in 16 countries covering one billion people and with around three billion monthly visits. 

“ Looking ahead, our strong client relationships and enhanced product offering will continue to support business development. Having world-class products, and the right people to build them, are essential to our success.”

 -End-

Notes to the Editors

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

Media contact

Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications
T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com


IR contact

Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2020 Annual Report Oslo, 6 April 2021 - Adevinta ASA has released its 2020 Annual Report. It is available on www.adevinta.com/ir, and a printed copy may also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: press@adevinta.com. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, buy-back programme completed
19.03.21
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
11.03.21
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
9
Adevinta - classified media