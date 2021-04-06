 
Amryt Announces the Appointment of Sheila Frame as President Americas

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, April 6, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Frame as President Americas. Sheila will lead all aspects of product commercialization for Amryt in the Americas.  Sheila has held senior leadership roles across several specialty areas with Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB, and AstraZeneca and has worked and lived in North America and in Europe.  Sheila holds an MBA from Concordia University.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: Sheila is a very experienced biotech executive and brings a track record of success in commercializing products and leading commercial teams to Amryt. I really look forward to working with Sheila and I know she will play an important role in ensuring our innovative therapies reach patients in need.”

Sheila Frame commented: “I have admired Amryt for some time and I’m really excited to join the team at such a pivotal point in Amryt’s development.”

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept / Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control.  For additional information, please follow this link

