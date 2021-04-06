 
Issue of Equity

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
6 April 2021
Issue of Equity

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 1 April 2021 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 16 February 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

33,860,372 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 55.12p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2021.

Included in the above allotment were shares issued to PDMRs as follows:

 

Director / PDMR 		  Shares
allotted 		Issue
price 		Shareholding after allotment % of shares
in issue
William Horlick PDMR 18,939 52.8p 28,395 0.02%
Richard Marsh PDMR 378,787 52.8p 378,787 0.26%

Following this allotment, the Company has 144,232,494 Shares in issue (net of any shares acquired for cancellation which have not yet settled) which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.


