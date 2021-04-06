Issue of Equity
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.04.2021, 08:00 | 36 | 0 |
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
6 April 2021
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce allotments of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average issue price per share
|2 April 2021
|1,486,693
|59.63p
|5 April 2021
|1,065,707
|58.83p
|Total
|2,552,400
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2021.
Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 174,971,063 Ordinary Shares.
Downing ONE VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0